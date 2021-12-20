You could see it coming. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has WRAPPED – and I write it in capital letters because this time it is not an exaggeration – the international box office after its launch in 60 markets, becoming the third best premiere of all time with a gross of 587.2 million dollars; 332.2 of which were harvested outside the US mark over five unbeatable days.

Cobweb of banknotes

These astronomical figures have meant several milestones in addition to the one mentioned. The first one turns Tom Holland’s new Wall-Crawler adventure into the sixth film in history to break the $ 500 million mark during its theatrical debut, being, in addition, the best opening weekend for Sony since it began its cinematographic journey. And the most impressive thing of all is that it has achieved it without having been screened in China.

The numbers of ‘No Way Home’ in different countries around the globe have been simply spectacular. Only in the United Kingdom it has amassed 41.4 million dollars —Fourth best premiere in history in the territory—, who is followed Mexico with 32.4 million – the best premiere of all time -, South Korea with 23.7 million, Australia with 18.7 million and India, which closes the Top 5 with $ 18.2 million.

In Spain, the latest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has closed its first – long – weekend with a box office of 10.4 million dollars that make it the third best launch in the country. There are still no exact figures for her competitors, but behind her is ‘Mom or Dad’ – also a novelty – and a ‘Encanto’ that falls to third position after closing its third week with 0.65 million. If we take this into account, it is clear that the gap is going to be huge.

If you have read – or seen – my review on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ you will already know that I have my pluses and minuses with the production, but milk, how good it feels to read this data and see huge queues in the street waiting to enter the cinema. The important thing is that there is still an industrial fabric and, although it remains to be seen how this will affect the future of the exhibition and distribution – which it will -, that it is made from cobwebs does not have to be a negative thing.