The first official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home takes a look at the Green Goblin and confirms Sandman and other villains.

Sony has released the first official poster for its co-production with Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring a first look at Green Goblin, plus samples of the other villains.

The Marvel Twitter account unveiled the poster with the phrase “The Multiverse was unleashed”, alluding to the villains that Spider-Man will face in his third adventure within the MCU, in which some actors and characters who debuted in the previous versions of the superhero will return, those directed by Marc Webb and Sam Raimi.

In this first official poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home we can see Green Goblin behind Peter, in addition to Sandman’s sand trail, the Goblin’s pumpkins and the tentacles of Doctor Octopus.

Here the detail of Green Goblin.

Gg, we have Electro and Green Goblin. pic.twitter.com/GcLk8xvxYE – ZSDev (@honor_calderon) November 8, 2021

And since it could not be missing in a recent MCU production, some fans have dressed Mephisto on the poster:

Is there a face in the bottom left or am I trying to do too much? pic.twitter.com/gKuOCRSnC2 – Trevor Muse (@ Trev803) November 8, 2021

Search now in our online store:

Marvel Deluxe – The Amazing Spider-Man: The Definitive Collection Book 1

J. Michael Straczynski and John Romita Jr. introduce us to a mysterious stranger who will forever change the way Peter Parker views himself and the origins of his incredible alter ego!

In addition, the wall-crawler will face the greatest tragedy his city has ever suffered: the events of September 11.

Lastly, for years Peter kept his heroic dual identity from his beloved Aunt May a secret, but now that she has found out the truth, how will May react to this shocking revelation?

Collect The Amazing Spider-Man # 30-39 (2001).

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction