The actors who play the villains of Spider-Man: No Road Home tell the motivations of their characters.

There is very little left for the film to be released Spider-Man: No Way Home and the protagonists are giving many interviews and leave interesting reflections on what they have contributed to the new film of Marvel studios and Sony. Here we leave you what they have revealed Willem dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie foxx, who interpret the Green Goblin, Doctor octopus and Electro respectively.

«The Green Goblin believes in a world with losers and winners«. Said Willem dafoe. “Power is all that matters”. In the meantime, Alfred Molina mentions that the story of Doctor Octopus begins where audiences last saw him in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, which is why he reveals: “He’s looking for revenge”. To complete the trio of villains from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jamie foxx Explain: Electro is like: The world hurt me. Now I have this energy, I’m going to get away with it.

So they all think they have good reasons to try to defeat Spider-Man one more time, although this time it will be the version of Tom holland. But even so, they will surely offer many epic battles that will excite fans of Marvel studios.

The actors follow with more details on the villains.

“I liked the idea that I was going back to something that was the same, but different”. Said Willem dafoe . “It’s a return to something I did before with that kind of story, but it has a twist”. The twist he mentions could be related to that second Green Goblin that appears in the trailers, but for now everything is a mystery.

Meanwhile, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be similar to the one in the 2004 spider-man movie, so it is clear that: “The thing about villains on the ground is, and that’s the wonderful thing about villains in the Marvel Universe, is that many of them become villains almost reluctantly. Almost in spite of himself, you know? “

While Jame Foxx said: “The producers were explaining to me that it was going to be hot. And I didn’t have to be blue and things like that. “. Therefore, its most substantial change will be aesthetic with regard to The Amazing Spider-Man: The Power of Electro (2014).

We will know all the details of this story when the movie is released. Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 16, 2021. While we wait, you can see all the deliveries of Marvel studios where has participated Tom holland on the streaming platform Disney Plus.