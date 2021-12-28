The actors who intervened in Spider-Man: No Way Home reveal how hard they were made to keep secrets for 2 years.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is a tremendous success and is the first film to exceed 1 billion since the pandemic began. But without a doubt, what the fans are liking the most is the amount of surprises and cameos there are. Many of them have been leaking for a long time and that is why whenever the actors involved appeared in public they were asked. They have kept the secret as best they could but it has not been easy at all.

Tom holland He remembered how the filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home and how he dealt with the secrecy that he demanded Marvel studios.

“Even while we were making the movie, we understood how important this was to us and, in turn, how important it was going to be to the fans of Spider-Man and Marvel. We would walk on set and certain things would happen, or we would film certain scenes, and you could feel this kind of energy on set. The team was also losing their minds with some of the things we were doing. So it felt amazing in that moment, and it feels even more amazing now to share it with the world.

The actress Zendaya also revealed that: “We have been sitting on these secrets for two years and honestly, we are all so tired of lying. Also, it’s nice to be able to talk about it with people. “.

Marvel Studios is planning a movie with more surprises for next year.

If you liked Spider-Man: No Way Home because of the cameos and because we have seen different versions of a character, surely you will get many more surprises with Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Because it is already rumored that we could see the X-Men, The Fantastic Four and much more. But once again, the actors involved are not revealing anything.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters and the rest of the installments of Marvel studios where has intervened Tom holland can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.