It was a matter of time before Sony gave green light to ‘Venom 3’, but it has not been until now when the producer Amy Pascal has announced that the studio is already working on a new adventure starring Tom hardy.

Planning it all

However, the company’s priority today is to make ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as successful as possible. They are on the right track, since the film led by Tom holland It is breaking pre-sale records, but that has not stopped Sony from focusing all its efforts on it, as Pascal herself has explained:

We’re in the planning phase right now, but we’re focused on getting everyone to see ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

The confirmation of the third installment comes several months after the premiere of ‘Venom: There will be Carnage’, one of the highest grossing films of the year. It was sung that the peculiar character embodied by Hardy was going to return, but there was always the question whether the fact that his performance was much worse than that of the first installment could have played against him. Recall that ‘Venom’ entered 856 million dollars during its passage through theaters, while its sequel currently accumulates 483 million.

Andy Serkis, director of ‘Venom: There will be Carnage’, has already made it clear that he would be happy to return for the third installment, but Sony has to ask him first, and it seems that that has not happened yet. I imagine we will have more details once ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is released, where everyone expects Venom to make an appearance …