No Way Home has already surpassed $ 1 billion at the box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is considered by fans as one of the best superhero movies of all time, and it seems that we can also consider it as one of the most successful. In addition to being the highest grossing film of this year, official figures reveal that it now also surpassed the one billion dollars collected worldwide in a period of just 12 days.

The new adventure of the arachnid collected $ 467.3 million at the United States box office, with a remaining $ 587.1 million from the world box office for a total of $ 1.05 billion. In fact, it is already the second most successful film of Sony after Spider-Man: Far From Home with $ 1.13 billion dollars, although it will surely be a matter of time before No way home get over it.

Although No way home It is described as “the closing of the trilogy started with Homecoming“, it seems that Tom holland not ready to say goodbye to the role of Peter parker / Spider-Man. Sony and Marvel They are already working on the next hero movie, although this time we will have to see a Spidey much more mature and attached to the comics.

Editor’s note: I don’t know if No Way Home is the best superhero movie of all time, but it is one of the best superhero movies. Personally, I am excited about the future of the character under the leadership of Marvel and Sony, and I hope that the following projects with him are just as good or better.

Via: ComicBook