During yesterday, various websites among which we find large portals of the technology sector, They accepted certain images and characteristics of a supposed Xiaomi 12 mini as valid without realizing, or simply not investigating, to come to realize that they were totally false.

Although, the rumor around the existence of a Xiaomi 12 mini is still latent, the truth is that as you can see below the images posted as real turn out to be a simple montage, actually using a Vivo terminal.

No, it is not the Xiaomi 12 mini… it is the Vivo X50 5G

Under these lines we can see that image of the supposed Xiaomi 12 mini that many portals took for real and which also describe some characteristics and price that undoubtedly more than one would like to be real.

Instead, as we can see in the following image, it is a simple assembly in which it has been used an image of the Vivo X50 5G camouflaged as a fake Xiaomi 12 mini. Surprising, right?

With this we do not want to deny the existence of the Xiaomi 12 mini, probably if you are in Xiaomi plans, but it is clear that we still do not know completely its design and even more so, its characteristics and price.