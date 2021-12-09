That’s right, a new update on the case Epic Games vs. Manzana, and is that after the latter vetoed Fortnite from the App Store in August 2020, and once the trial is concluded, we have information about the denial of Manzana to make the required changes.

It’s all about an approval you received Manzana to delay required changes in the App Store after the trial with Epic games.

The changes include the option to allow developers to link external payment options to the application store of Manzana.

Fortnite will hold a special event to continue the war against Apple

Changes to the App Store after the trial

Photo: Fortnite

With the judgment resolution on the table, it was clear that Manzana take time to implement changes in the App Store, and after the appeals made by your legal team, you no longer have to make the modifications by December 9.

Appeals from the trial against Epic games They came before the Ninth Circuit court after Judge Yvonne González Rogers rejected the company’s request to delay the implementation of the changes.

Manzana argued that carrying out the changes would be “Excessively complicated” and that it would take months to resolve the engineering problems that were related to the court’s resolutions.

Practically in The document they point out that, although Manzana did not violate any antitrust laws against Epic games, yes it did with California laws on “unfair competition”

The Epic Games Metaverse: The Real Cause Behind The Battle With Apple

And now, what’s next?

Although Manzana you should not make changes to your App Store In a few days, you will have to comply with the court order where it allows developers to contact their users.

This new developer-user communication that Manzana should allow, seeks to offer alternative payment options outside of applications.

If you are looking for Fortnite in the App Store, you won’t find it yet, at least not for now and until all the appeals of ManzanaIt may even be that he never returns; Only time will tell.