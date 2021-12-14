No excuses: who wants to be in your life, remains without doubting

People come and go, some stay to give us the best and others, being lost, decide to stay to subtract us. Do not let that happen.

Who wants to be present in your life, will not hesitate for a second to stay by your side. Sometimes we seem to forget this very easily. We have a tendency to justify situations that have no place in terms of affection and love. But the truth is that these scenarios have a simpler interpretation than we can think.

As time goes by and we hold friendships and bonds for the value of antiquity, we learn to cover our eyes. We do not see or say anything in situations that make us uncomfortable and that are unfair. And it is that, at least once, we have all had someone in our life who remains by our side to receive, but without giving anything in return.

It is important to remember that we all deserve to live with love. It is a strictly necessary ingredient to live with yourself, as well as for relationships with your partner, family and friends. That is the least we can expect from each of these links. Why? We invite you to reflect on it.

Who wants to be in your life, just will

It does not matter the distance that separates them, the money and the occupations. Whoever wants to be in your life will find ways to make themselves present and remind you that they are there for you. Making an appearance, physically, is not the only way to show you that he cares about you and your problems. Today, and thanks to the advances in the world, we can all stay close despite all the difficulties.

In this sense, if someone does not appear in any way and does not remind you that they have their love ready for you, it is not worth it to continue in your life. Let go What does not bring you something good is the first step to open the doors of our hearts to someone who values ​​you.

Perhaps both the right and wrong people will arrive as you build a network of stronger ties. The important thing is to know how to say goodbye to someone who does not agree with you and has nothing to contribute to your being to move on.

Excuses don’t exist for real friends

In the world there are more and more excuses. It has become customary to avoid any eventuality with pretexts that are very harmful white lies. Few people make the decision to move on, therefore, these beings are the most valuable and they deserve a place in your heart.

The true friends they stay far from the shackles. They want to be present and are willing to help you in any way possible. That’s the kind of bond you deserve. To achieve this it is necessary to get down to work and act as you would like them to be with you.

Whether with your family, your friends, your co-workers or with your partner, it is necessary to do your part and give the best of yourself. And is that to receive the love you want, you must take the first step. As if it were waves that are transmitted and have reciprocity.

