No blackout! Six tips to avoid overloads when decorating for Christmas

The Christmas season is here and one of the funniest moments is decorating and turning on the lights, that’s why we share with you Tips from the experts at Forza Power Technologies to avoid overloads.

When connecting and installing electrical lights and trim it is always advisable to take the necessary security measures focused on the right load.

To get started, the most important thing is to avoid excess installation. Because electrical overload occurs by installing too many devices to a single electrical wiring.

Forza Power Technologies is a leading provider of electrical protection equipment, power conditioning, and backup management solutions. Here the Six tips from Forza Power Technologies:

1. Cheap is expensive.

Do not use insulating tapes or products of dubious origin. These do not have an ideal quality and can affect both the devices and the internal wiring of your home. It is better to buy products in established places to avoid any accident.

2. Use only recommended bulbs.

Currently, there is a wide variety of spotlights or lights suitable for Christmas decoration. You can use LED bulbs instead of incandescent bulbs, since they are more efficient in their lighting / price ratio.

3. Check your lights and devices

In Mexico it is usual for outlets to be 127 volts. Take into account that certain products from European or Asian countries may come with different voltages. Before connecting the equipment, check the good condition of the cables, plugs and power strips.

4. Avoid too many loads

The heating of the connections is produced by a greater amount of current. Thus, it is preferable not to connect more than one device or set of lights to the same outlet.

5. Disconnect

When leaving it is convenient to unplug the Christmas lights, since far from home you will not have control in case of any overheating.

6. Always use a voltage regulator

A regulator makes it possible to keep the voltage constant at its terminals, regardless of what is connected in its output. In this way, it makes the equipment work perfectly and without risk of damage.

Extra recommendation:

Consider the FVR line of Forza voltage regulatorsas it supplies pure and stable AC current by automatically raising the voltage when the voltage decreases, while reducing the voltage if it exceeds the maximum allowable value, without the need to use the battery backup power every time irregularities are detected in the power supply line. Provides overvoltage, overload, electrical shock and voltage protection.