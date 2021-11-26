Nissan is working on the development process of the first e-Power model to be sold in Europe. The new Nissan Qashqai will soon debut the technology that is causing a sensation in Japan. A technology that has the ability to turn everything upside down in the European market. The new Nissan Qashqai e-Power will hit dealerships in 2022.

The development process of the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power faces the straight in southern Europe. The highly anticipated electrified variant of Nissan’s successful compact SUV is just around the corner. A technology that is causing a sensation in Japan and that will finally land on the Old Continent with a model that is a central pillar on which the Nissan range is based.

Nissan is aware of the role that the new Qashqai e-Power is called upon to play, which is why it rushes all the possible tests to the maximum. At the moment the Japanese firm is in the south of the European territory carrying out several road tests with a fleet of prototypes. Some prototypes that have been sighted in broad daylight. And despite the camouflage, it is clear that this is the new Qashqai.

Spy photo of the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power during its development phase in southern Europe

Spy photos of the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power



The third generation Nissan Qashqai bets without complexes on electrification. What’s more, all its engines are electrified. However, for the first commercial stage of the renewed SUV, the level of electrification is the lowest. And it is that 12 volt light hybrid technology (MHEV) is used. Now this will change radically and very soon.

It was already anticipated at the time that the new Qashqai will become the Nissan’s first model in Europe to feature e-Power technology. A very interesting mechanical solution that is very popular on the Japanese market. The brand has high hopes for e-Power technology and proof of this is that they have opted for their flagship model when it comes to making it known to the European public.

Nissan notes that technology e-Power is the ideal transition between vehicles with internal combustion engine and 100% electric. The powertrain of the new Qashqai e-Power consists of a 154 hp gasoline engine, a power generator, an inverter and a 140 kW (190 hp) electric motor. However, the gasoline engine is used only as a generator of electricity. That is, the wheels are driven exclusively by the electric motor.

The Qashqai will be the first Nissan model to debut e-Power technology in Europe

Total freedom without the need to recharge the battery



This technical solution allows drivers to begin their transition process towards fully electric mobility without giving up the freedom offered by a combustion engine. The e-Power system allows you to benefit from some of the advantages of a 100% electric car. The electric motor, being in charge of propelling the vehicle, there are no delays in power delivery. The answer is instantaneous.

On the other hand, and as with the Nissan Leaf, the new Qashqai e-Power will offer the possibility of driving with “one pedal” thanks to the e-Pedal technology. The driver will be able to start, accelerate and decelerate using only the accelerator pedal.

When will it hit the market? The development of the new Qashqai e-Power is not over but it is at a very advanced stage. Nissan indicated at the time that the launch of the e-Power system in Europe will take place in 2022. It will be announced in the first half of the year, while, to see it in our dealerships, we will have to wait until the end of next year.