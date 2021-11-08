Nintendo's best-selling games of all its history

Its position in this ranking is well deserved. Never before has a video game been so revolutionary. Middle-aged people who had never wanted to get close to a video game were captivated by the title.

Wii Fit and Wii Fit Plus – 43.8 Million (Wii, 2008/2009)

Without the previous work that Wii Sports did, Wii Fit would have come to nothing. Nintendo took advantage of the pull of its console and gave it an even more creative spin with the Wii Balance Board. It was not a cheap game at all, as the game with the table was worth almost as much as half a console. Still it was a resounding success.

Wi Fit sold 22.67 million units, while the Plus version touched practically the same numbers. Both video games were practically identical. Wii Fit Plus included everything that came in the original game, as well as some extra content.

We could consider Wii Fit one of Nintendo’s most successful successes. Surely Mario took off his hat when he discovered that a game for exercise at home He was ahead of him in sales with such ease.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 38.74 Million (Switch, 2017)

It was a rehash and was heavily criticized during its Switch release. It came from being the best selling game of Nintendo Wii U, with a dismal figures of 8.46 million copies sold.

But to Caesar what is Caesar’s. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe It’s one of the best Mario Kart that have existed. Visually it looks spectacular, the 200cc mode debuted and the battle mode has more variety than ever. In addition, he responded to fan service with a lot of intelligence. Every self-respecting shopkeeper wanted a Mario Kart that would make a crossover with characters from other sagas from Nintendo like Zelda or Animal Crossing.

Mario Kart Wii – 37.38 Million (Wii, 2008)

True Mario Kart fans will tell you that Mario Kart: Double Dash (GameCube, 2003) was a much more complete video game than its successor. And they are probably right. Sales sometimes do not do justice to the quality or originality of video games. The GameCube was unlucky enough to be overshadowed by the PlayStation 2, and its magnificent catalog is a veritable gold mine for those discovering Nintendo today.

Mario Kart Wii had a lot of sales because Wii was a real boom. Still, the game was quite good, despite being a bit difficult to drive the car with the WiiMote. Also had online mode (although this was previously released by Mario Kart DS) and offered the possibility of racing in motorcycle.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 34.85 Million (2020)

We were all looking forward to the release of an Animal Crossing for Switch. The 3DS version had set the bar quite high, and the release of Pocket Camp for iOS and Android did not quite fill us up. The game was going to be a success yes or yes, but it had the aim of leaving the March 20, 2020. Yes, you read that right, just that fateful week in which practically half the world was confined to home by the coronavirus pandemic.

While reality presented an apocalyptic world, Dodo Airlines transported us to a desert island. Our mission? Fill the island with life and happiness. Without a doubt, New Horizons could not come at a better time. He was an ally during those weeks, especially for those people who went through confinement alone and who were able to interact with friends through the video game. But not only served in his day to disconnect a bit from reality. It’s a great video game that will continue to be sold for the next few years thanks to the fact that they knew how to vary the mechanics and give it a different approach to the franchise.

Wii Sports Resort – 33.14 Million (Wii, 2009)

He took advantage of the Wii Sports slipstream. Many who already had the Nintendo Wii bought it for having new sports with which to hang out. On the other hand, new consoles they were sold with Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort on a single disc.

The game came in a fairly large pack, as it included Wii Motion Plus, an accessory that improved the capabilities of the original remote. In the new consoles, the controller already had this technology integrated without having to connect any extra accessories.

The video game had its charm, but it never came to be the shadow of what the original Wii Sports was. It did its job. It was fun and sold a summery and heavenly climate that gave a very good vibe.

Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue – 31.38 Million (GameBoy, 1996)

What can be said of these two that has not already been said? Pokémon Red and Blue they were a success that not even Nintendo expected. They were originally released in Japan in 1996 (Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green). They arrived in the United States in 1998 and appeared in Europe at the end of 1999.

How programmers were able to put such a complex game on a cartridge with so little memory remains a question. mystery. What we do know is the mass phenomenon generated by Professor Oak when he gave us a choice between Bulbasaur, Squirtle and Charmander.

One of the more interesting rumors about this pair of video games is that they upset totally Nintendo plans. Until Pokémon, GameBoy had been the console of the Tetris (35 million copies, 1989). The console was already at the end of its useful life when Pokémon came out. There were both the original GameBoy and the Pocket. They surely had zero hope of hitting the ball with the pocket monsters. But they did.

What was supposed to happen then? Nintendo was in a rush to love extend the life of GameBoy even more so as not to miss the train Pokémon Yellow and Pokémon Gold and Silver. It would be then when they decided to launch a console that was not in the plans. The GameBoy Color. Apparently the Japanese already had the GameBoy Advance ready to go on the market in approximately the year 2000. But the success achieved by Charizard and Blastoise it was a butterfly effect that would do to delay all one new generation of consoles laptops. In any case, it was worth it.