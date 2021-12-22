Nintendo warns of problems with its servers

Christmas is the perfect date to release a new video game console, such as the Nintendo switch. However, this can also be a headache for some people. Let’s remember that last year, the eShop servers had serious problems during December 24 and 25. Thus, the Big N hopes this will happen again.

Through its support networks, Nintendo has asked fans to consider possible server problems this weekend. Thus, has asked users to start creating My Nintendo profiles today, and make your digital purchases in advance. This was what was commented on the matter:

“The situation is expected to repeat itself in a few days, so Nintendo asked players to be cautious and anticipate the situation. That is why he asked to create user accounts and make purchases in advance. “

Last year, Nintendo’s servers went down for almost 24 hours between December 24 and 25. With more than 90 million units available, it is very sure that this is an inconvenience once again. Thousands of people will receive a Switch or gift cards this Christmas, so it is best to take precautions now.

A Switch is perfect for Christmas, and it’s a shame Nintendo doesn’t do something to make the experience of releasing this console these days simple for users. They had a year to prepare, and they only offer us one warning.

