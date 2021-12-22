The day is coming. Every year the same story repeats itself. If players fear December 25th It’s not because they might receive the wrong video game as a gift, it’s because they know that your console or PC game servers could easily go down. With the arrival of new consoles and the redemption of gift cards on PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop, servers end up collapsing and playing online or even staying online ends up being mission impossible on such an important day. This 2021 it seems that history will be the same as always, Nintendo Japan warns in a tweet:

This weekend, the use of Nintendo servers will increase and it is expected that Nintendo Accounts will not be created immediately. If you plan to use a Nintendo Switch family console for the first time, we recommend that you create the account in advance.

今 週末 は # ニ ン テ ン ド ー ア カ ウ ン ト の サ ー バ ー に ア ク セ ス が 集中 し 、 ニ ン テ ン ド ー ア カ ウ ン ト が す ぐ に 作成 で き な い な ど の 影響 が 予 想 さ れ ま す。 は じ め て Nintendo Switch フ ァ ミ リ ー を 利用 さ れ る 予 定 の 方 は 、 事前 に 作成 し て お く こ と を お す す め し ま す。 – 任天堂 サ ポ ー ト (@nintendo_cs) December 20, 2021

This year Christmas Eve falls on Friday, so Christmas Day falls on Saturday and is followed by a Sunday full of players with their consoles connected, so Nintendo has been proactive when it comes to warning players, especially those that today they do not have a Nintendo account and are going to want to create it. However, the notice is generalized for those who want to download updates, buy games or any action that requires connecting online: it is better to carry out any action online before December 25.

We will have to see how loaded this Christmas comes for the players and which servers will suffer the most from the avalanche of connections. Luckily, there will always be single player titles, these are the best PS5 adventures for example.

