The success of the current Nintendo console is greatly marking the short-term future of the company. As is already known, the Switch is a great relief for the company after the bad marketing done on the WiiU. In four years of life, the previous platform stalled at 13 million, while the hybrid, between all its versions and the same lifetime, accumulates more than 92 million units sold. Also, no hint of weakness in sales is showing yet, so the console will easily reach 100 million consoles sold in the coming months. However, we know that its lifespan cannot be forever.

For this reason, the Japanese company has ruled on the hypothetical life time that the Nintendo Switch has left. As is already known, after turning four years old, the console remains in its fifth year of life, and the common thing is that the consoles make way for a new model after six or seven years on the market. But, as reflected by Nintendo in a round of questions with your investors, Everything indicates that it will not be like that this time.

No hint of the successor console

Among many other things, these responses state that They are not going to talk about the next generation console that will retire the Nintendo Switch yet because this console is still too strong on the market to remove it early. And truly, with the sales generated by the console, plus the boost recently caused by the OLED Switch, it is clear that, although it is in the middle of its useful life, its decline seems more than distant.

It is totally understandable that the Switch will extend its lifespan more than expected. We do not know how they will alleviate the technical limitations of the console over the next few years or if they will release a more powerful version, but equally, taking out a new platform in the situation of shortage of components that exists today, would be a great drag on sales.

In fact, currently the Switch has reduced its sales because it has also had to lower its production, something that would affect a new system more seriously. Taking into account that this problem with the components is expected to last until 2023, it is difficult that in the next two years the Switch will stop being the flagship of Nintendo.