Nintendo Switch is currently on the market for more than 4 and a half years

During these days everything related to Nintendo is on the surface, since the Japanese company you are offering your sales data and your future plansThus, among other data, the total sales of Nintendo Switch to date have been revealed, exceeding 90 million and consolidating itself as one of the largest consoles in history.

However, we also have to emphasize that, Despite its enormous success, Nintendo Switch will not be with us forever, in such a way that there will come a time when Nintendo launches a new console, being this the successor of Nintendo Switch. And it seems that the Japanese company is already beginning to talk about what will be its next bet in the market.

A sales report mentions the existence of the Nintendo Switch successor for the first time

Not too many details have been given, but it seems that Nintendo is already thinking about the successor to Switch by adding it in its Corporate Management Policy report, pointing out in this that the next console will continue the focus of maintaining integrated hardware and software, just as they have done so far. On the other hand, and in a very vague way, the Japanese company announces that the console will arrive in the year 20XX, which is equivalent to will come out during this century.

This last piece of information was more than obvious, but it is at least curious that seeing the situation that plagues the world in general and the new technologies industry in particular, this announcement is made.

So that you understand the latter, Currently, the video game, mobile, household appliance industry, among others, is involved in a shortage of componentsThese being the semiconductors with which most electronic devices are made. This is where the problem lies, since the lack of this component is the cause that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S are having the stock problems that they currently have.

Therefore, and with the mere speculative effect, it should be expected that Nintendo Switch’s successor doesn’t arrive until at least 2024as some experts point out that this semiconductor shortage will last through 2022 and quite possibly until 2023. It remains to be seen if this disrupts Nintendo’s initial plans, being so that this company has seen many of its software developments paralyzed due to the health pandemic that plagues the world today.

Related topics: Video game

Follow us on Instagram @urbantecno Follow, continue

Join our Telegram channel @Urban Tecno Join

Follow us on Facebook urbantecno Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe