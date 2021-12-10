In 2012 Nintendo launched Wii U, which is to this day, together with Virtual Boy, one of the biggest commercial failures of the Japanese company, since it did not even reach 15 million users. It is because of that many thought that Nintendo would not rise from this pothole, which, despite everything, had great titles in its catalog. Nevertheless, in october 2016 everything changed. It was on this date that Nintendo officially announced Nintendo Switch, which had been under the name Nintendo NX until that time. And, as they say, the rest is history.

The latter is not accidental, since not many could have predicted what was to come on March 3, since, with four years and nine months behind him, Nintendo Switch is fast approaching to be one of the most successful consoles in the video game industry, aiming, in fact, to be in second place within Nintendo consoles behind Nintendo DS, which, with more than 150 million units sold, is unbeatable.

The console has become a huge national success

All this being said, this global success has also been reflected in Spain, since the Spanish division of the Japanese company has reported through a press release that This past November has been the best in sales of the console since its launch in 2017, which has been accompanied by a European sales record with the best sales of the console on a continental level in the week of Black Friday that it has had in these years.

It should be noted that the previous record was held in the week of the year 2019, this being the date on which they arrived at the Pokémon console Sword and Shield together with Luigi’s Mansion 3, at the same time as months before the Nintendo Switch Lite model had been launched alongside The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

Regarding the reasons behind these figures, in terms of software, the console recently received the Pokémon games Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, along with Mario Party Superstars and Metroid Dread last October.