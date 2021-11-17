Nintendo Releases Unreleased WarioWare Song: Get It Together

To the surprise of absolutely everyone, Nintendo has published a few songs by WarioWare: Get It Together! on his channel Youtube, including one that in theory never made it to the final version of the game. At least not this version. Well, it’s about ‘Penny’s Song‘, which you can listen to here with everything and its Spanish version.

We don’t know exactly why this track never made it into the game, but this time Nintendo it definitely deserves the applause for allowing fans to enjoy it online instead of being gone forever.

According to the Big N, this specific version was created for all fans of WarioWare on Latin America and required additional effort from the localization team. If you want to hear its version in English, then here we leave it for you.

Still do not enter WarioWare: Get It Togeter!? Then here you can take a look at our written review so that you know why you should not miss this fun title.

Editor’s note: We still don’t know exactly what logic Nintendo employs for these kinds of situations, but it’s certainly a rare and unexpected move on the part of the Big N. Perhaps this is a glimpse into the future of the company, one where they will be much more communicative and open. with the community.

Via: Nintendo