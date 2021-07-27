The drift is one of the problems most pressing Nintendo Switch, regardless of what version or model we are using. It is so great that many users they have dedicated themselves to finding out the cause why this problem happens, and they are actively trying to help people improve it. A youtuber fixed a drift Joy-Con recently, and the solution appears to have been copied by Nintendo Recently…

Twitter user Mario_RPG_Fan tells us that, after disassembling your new Joy-Con from The Legend of Zelda, he found some pretty curious things under the case. In the image we can clearly see two foam strips in the lower and upper area of ​​the Joy-Con stick. These strips would serve to provide pressure to the components and avoid the disconnection that will later cause the drifting, and although it is rudimentary, It works like a charm.

However, it seems that it is not a new movement. According to the user SpawnWaveMediaAfter disassembling one of the Joy-Con that he bought several years ago, he realized that these foam strips were also there. We do not know to what scale this Nintendo move reaches, or if from now on all its Joy-Con will bring this new material, but interesting to see how they have tried to fix it.

Thanks to youtuber VK its known that pressure to the back of a joycon control stick stops drift. I opened my Zelda joycons and noticed strips, theyre not in any joycons me or others have seen. Please share this post. It seems nintendo fixed their biggest issue behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/FgDS1Prh11 – Chicken Noodle Gamer (@Mario_RPG_Fan) July 26, 2021

Large concerns about the future health of the Joy-Con they arrived after the announcement of the Nintendo Switch Model OLED, since the new version of the famous console will use exactly the same Joy-Con as the current versions, and since the company never mentioned the problem or to a possible solution, panic spread.

Hopefully Nintendo continues to include this solution so simple in all the controls that you will be taking in the future and today. The drift It is a desperate problem, and especially if you own one Switch lite which you can’t just buy him new controls and that’s it. Stay tuned for more!