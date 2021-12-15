Has the time finally come for Hollow Knigjt: ​​Silksong?

Throughout this year we have had multiple and numerous video game events, which have given us dozens of games destined for consoles, PC, smartphones, among other platforms. In this way, among the most outstanding we could include here the recently celebrated The Game Awards, the E3 of 2021 of last June, the Nintendo Direct and the PlayStation Showcase of September.

However, if anyone thought that the aforementioned award gala held last December 9 at dawn was going to be the last event of the year, they are clear about it, since just a few minutes ago the broadcast of a new Nintendo Indie World was announced, in which the Japanese company will review all the indie titles coming to the hybrid console in the coming months.

A Nintendo Indie World will be held tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. with several indie titles

This announcement was made by surprise by Nintendo using their social networks, thus citing us for which it is probably the last video game broadcast of the year. It is worth mentioning that, on the other hand, Nintendo usually broadcasts one of these events in December. Having said all this, it must be said that the Nintendo Indie World broadcast it will be during the day tomorrow Dec 15, 2021, 6:00 p.m..

In this way, if you are interested in seeing the content, you only have to reserve a few 20 minutes during the day tomorrow, this being the duration of this Nintendo Indie World. Likewise, it should be noted that there is great expectation for this broadcast, since the Team Cherry video game, Hollow Knight Silksong, has been closely linked to Nintendo, so that rumors point to its release next February.

If this is true, and in view of his absence from The Game Awards, This Nintendo Indie World could be the event that all fans of the series are waiting to see in action. Obviously this is not confirmed and, in fact, the absence of Hollow Knight Silksong in these broadcasts is already a meme within the industry.

Nevertheless, we will have to get out of doubt tomorrow, hoping that in the twenty minutes it lasts you can see something from Hornet. Otherwise, if you are interested in seeing the Nintendo Indie World, remember that Tomorrow it will be broadcast live from 6:00 p.m.. In case you can’t be at the mentioned time, you can watch it later on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

