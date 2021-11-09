While here in Mexico we will be celebrating the Good end this week, our neighbors in state United will be celebrating the Black friday at the end of the month. As such, there are already several companies that are announcing some of the promotions that they will have available for that day, and Nintendo is one of them.

Like last year, the Big N will be bringing back the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle, which includes a Switch, a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online. All this will have a value of $ 299.99 dollars and will be available from November 21 this year.

But that’s not all, as several other titles in the publisher Japan will drop in price to $ 39.99 dollars. Specifically, they are the following games:

– The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

– New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

– Splatoon 2

– Paper Mario: The Origami King

– Kirby Star Allies

– Fire Emblem: Three Houses

In addition to all of the above, Nintendo will have discounts for the Black friday both in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Ring Fit Adventure, whose prices will be reduced to $ 59.99 and $ 54.99 respectively. Finally, they announced that there will be a lot of offers in the eShop, but they do not give specific details yet.

Editor’s note: And as expected, the new OLED model is not included in these offers. After all, its latest console only hit the market a few weeks ago, and the Big N clearly has no intention of lowering its price so soon.

Via: Nintendo