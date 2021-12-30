The sales giant Amazon has made official the list of best-selling games throughout the year 2021 and just a few days after the end of the year, Nintendo has managed to dominate the sales list again. To everyone’s surprise, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury has become the best-selling game of the year. The adaptation of the Wii U game that came to Nintendo Switch along with an expansion that featured the first open world of Super Mario has managed to dominate the list unstoppably.

The second best-selling game of the year was the version of Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch which has been followed by releases this year like Pokémon Shiny Diamond, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Mario Party Superstars, and Metroid Dread. As for games released previously, they repeat in the sales list Animal Crossing: New Horizons, third best-selling title of the year, along with the fireproof Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Surprisingly You have to get to number 20 on the list to see a non-Nintendo Switch game, in the case of the PS4 version of NBA 2K22. In a year with outstanding releases like Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Resident Evil Village and Deathloop, two things are clear: Nintendo Switch is being unstoppable in sales and the digital market has taken over platforms like PlayStation and Xbox apart from PC.

The 20 best-selling games on Amazon this 2021

  1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  2. Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch)
  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  4. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
  5. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
  6. Mario Party Superstars
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  10. Metroid Dread
  11. Pokemon Shining Pearl
  12. Super mario odyssey
  13. New Pokemon Snap
  14. Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)
  15. Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch)
  16. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  17. Super mario party
  18. Carnival Games (Nintendo Switch)
  19. Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  20. NBA 2K22 (PS4)
