The sales giant Amazon has made official the list of best-selling games throughout the year 2021 and just a few days after the end of the year, Nintendo has managed to dominate the sales list again. To everyone’s surprise, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury has become the best-selling game of the year. The adaptation of the Wii U game that came to Nintendo Switch along with an expansion that featured the first open world of Super Mario has managed to dominate the list unstoppably.

The second best-selling game of the year was the version of Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch which has been followed by releases this year like Pokémon Shiny Diamond, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Mario Party Superstars, and Metroid Dread. As for games released previously, they repeat in the sales list Animal Crossing: New Horizons, third best-selling title of the year, along with the fireproof Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Surprisingly You have to get to number 20 on the list to see a non-Nintendo Switch game, in the case of the PS4 version of NBA 2K22. In a year with outstanding releases like Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Resident Evil Village and Deathloop, two things are clear: Nintendo Switch is being unstoppable in sales and the digital market has taken over platforms like PlayStation and Xbox apart from PC.

The 20 best-selling games on Amazon this 2021

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokemon Brilliant Diamond The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Mario Party Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Metroid Dread Pokemon Shining Pearl Super mario odyssey New Pokemon Snap Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch) Luigi’s Mansion 3 Super mario party Carnival Games (Nintendo Switch) Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe NBA 2K22 (PS4)

