Nintendo dominated Amazon's best-seller list of 2021

Today there are a lot of options when buying video games, at least in physical format. Amazon It is still one of the most reliable stores to acquire any type of product, and in terms of gaming, it was Nintendo who dominated the best-seller lists this year.

At Top 10, Nintendo It only has a presence with gift cards for the eShop and one micro SD with the theme of Super Mario, but things change when we go through the rest of the list. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser´s Fury was the best-selling game of this year, and that is positioned at number 11, followed by Just Dance 2022 at number 14.

The most remarkable thing about all this is that the other physical games in the Amazon’s top 50 are from Switch, particularly first-party with Minecraft and Just Dance 2021 being the exception. What is the reason for this domain? As you already know, the games of Switch They rarely come down in price, so it doesn’t matter if you buy it during launch or months afterward. In the case of PlayStation and Xbox, their games usually do have a price reduction three months or more after their release, both in physical and digital format. Taking this into consideration, it was to be expected that the Big N was to dominate physical software sales.

Editor’s note: It will definitely be interesting to know how this list changes next year, especially since 2022 looks to be a very good year in terms of Nintendo releases with the BOTW sequel, and who knows what other surprises the Japanese company has up its sleeve.

Via: Nintendo life