Nintendo and Netflix are doing a Pokémon Live Action

; apparently Detective Pikachu will have a place on the streaming platform, what else can we expect from this union?

Since 2015 the rumors of an alliance between Netflix and Nintendo they filled us with expectations, later these increased when the rumor of the union was a series of The legend of zelda. Although nothing was confirmed, the latest rumors pointed to the cancellation of this project, supposedly due to the leaks.

But now, The collaboration between Nintendo and Netflix has a new protagonist: Pikachu. According to information from Variety, Netflix is already developing the action series of Pokemon.

So this seems to be a new adventure for the detective Pikachu in the company of real people interacting with fictional Pokémon or rather animated.

Reportedly, Netflix is ​​in the first stage of development of the Pokémon series of Live Action and is working with the co-showrunner of Lucifer and executive producer Joe Henderson to carry out the project.

What else do we expect from the collaboration between Nintendo and Netflix?

Lately, we have seen how Nintendo expands to new platforms, like theme parks, developers like Ubisoft and its franchise Rabbids, and it seems that the moment of streaming has arrived with Netflix.

On the other hand, recently Netflix confirmed that it will offer a streaming video game service No extra charge for subscribers to the platform. So the next program of Pokemon seems to be another step towards the future of streaming video games.

But it also promises more projects and new gamers content on the streaming platform from Nintendo. So we hope that the initial project of Nintendo and Netflix with Pokémon prove a success to give rise to more video game streaming projects.