This week we are talking about nothing else: on Thursday night the famous Black Friday will break into the fashion world, and the firms prepare for the big event. Although some already show which designs will become part of these discounts, some others continue with the suspense – thus creating a lot of expectation. Although Zara has not yet ruled on the matter, today we select nine proposals that we would like to become part of the selection.

The perfect black dress for these parties (or for a thousand more events)

Having a black dress (or several) on hand is a success. whether for this Christmas, for a special event or to add it to the long-awaited wardrobe, these proposals are wonderful.









Bold, full-color designs

This Autumn-Winter 2021/2022 the strident colors and striking prints are carried, so this selection of garments is perfect to add to our private collection.













Bags that want to take center stage

We know that the little details make a big difference and these bags are designed to succeed. Becoming the center of all eyes, these proposals could completely change the final look.









Stomping

If you are one of those who dresses by the feet, here are several totally different but equally stylish options. In form of sneakers or boots cowboy, these versions promise to fit all possible styles.





White sports shoes with blue details, 25.95 euros.





Photos | Zara