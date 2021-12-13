Christmas time comes and if we want decorate the house With the peculiar aspect of these dates it is necessary to put decorations and resort to the rescuers decorative lights, if possible LED type so they spend less.

Thinking of buying some new ones for this year? Below you have a compilation with some of the most interesting proposals that we have in the market and for prices that do not exceed 35 euros.

BEYAOBN Christmas Lights





One of the cheapest options with which we can decorate our houses at Christmas are these BEYAOBN lights, shaped like snowflakes and that offer a strip of 7.5 meters in length with a total of 50 LEDs warm white. Each garland works with 3 AA batteries (not included), does not need a plug or extension cord and has a fixed and intermittent operating mode. Its price is 9.69 euros.

BEYAOBN Christmas Lights Snowflake 7.5M 50 LED Snowflake String Light Batteries Christmas Lights Warm White Snowflake Fairy Lights for Indoor Decoration Gardens Wedding Party Christmas

Suright String Lights





For those looking for a traditional looking light set, this Suright garland offers us in a pack of two units a system of strips of 12 meters in length with a total of 120 LEDs that work with two batteries and that are waterproof to be able to place them outside. Its price is 10.99 euros.

Garland Lights, Suright 2 Pack LED Lights Batteries, 12M 120 LEDs Waterproof Outdoor Indoor String LED Lights Christmas Decoration Garland Garden Room Terrace Wall Curtain – Warm Yellow

Qedertek Solar Outdoor Christmas Lights Garland





Another alternative for outdoor spaces is this Qedertek wreath, with a length of 26 meters and a total of 240 LED light points It is waterproof thanks to its IP65 certification, offers a white light and has 8 different lighting modes (Combination, Wave, Sequential, Slow Glow, Slow Fade, Flashing, Twinkling and Steady On). Its price is 16.99 euros.

Qedertek Solar Outdoor Christmas Garland Lights, 26M 240 LED Solar Christmas Lights, Waterproof Outdoor Solar Light, White Lights Decoration For Christmas Trees, Weddings, Patio, Gardens

Litogo Christmas lights





If we want to cover a large space we can choose these litogo christmas lights, a model that connects to a USB socket to receive electrical power and that offers a length of 24 meters with a total of 240 LED lights. Its price is 17.99 euros.

Christmas Lights USB 24M 240 LED, Litogo Dimmable Garlands LED Lights Decoration Waterproof String of Decorative LED Lights for Room Tree Christmas Indoor and Outdoor, Wedding, Party, Balcony

BrizLabs LED Strip Light





If what we want is to decorate our Christmas tree, we can opt for this set of classic RGB lights. It has multiple lighting modes and they have a length of 15 meters. These lights are also waterproof, having IP44 certification. We can find them at a price of 25.99 euros.

BrizLabs Christmas String Lights, 15M 100 LED Christmas Tree Outdoor Fairy Lights 8 Modes Waterproof Warm White Garlands Decorative Lights Indoor for Christmas Parties Garden (Multicolor)

YINUO LIGHT LED projector





Another interesting option is this christmas led projector by YINUO LIGHT, an LED projection lamp that simulates the snowflakes in blue and white colors and that has 4 effect modes that we can control with its remote control, both indoors and outdoors. Its price is 25.99 euros.

Christmas LED Projector, Blue and White Snowflake LED Projection Lamp, 4 Effect Modes with Remote Control, Waterproof Indoor and Outdoor Christmas Decoration Lights Projector

Curtain String Lights





If you want to add a Christmas touch to your living room or bedroom you can opt for something like these Curtain String Lights, a set of star shaped LED lights with dimensions of 2×1.5m with 8 light strips and 24 volt power output. Its price is 29.99 euros.

Curtain String Lights, 2m * 1.5m Copper Wire 144 Waterproof Led Window String Lights for Outdoor Wedding Settings, Party, Christmas, Bedroom Decoration

Solar Outdoor String Lights





If you have a terrace or garden you can opt for a set like these Solar Outdoor Light Garlands, they are basically a huge rope 17 meters long with 100 LED crystal bulbs with IP65 waterproof certification and that have a rechargeable battery from a solar panel or by USB cable. Have 8 different light modes, 4 adjustable brightness modes and a price of 32.99 euros.

Solar Outdoor String Lights, 17M 100 LED Solar Lights Outdoor Garden Led with USB and Solar Power Charge 8 Modes IP65 Waterproof String of LED Solar Lights Crystal Ball with Remote Control

RGB garlands by Bedee Bluetooth





This string of RGB LED lights allows you to adjust all kinds of options through its mobile application. It has Bluetooth technology and is powered by USB. They are 10 meters long and can be synchronized with the music that is playing in the room. They can be found at a price of 31.90 euros.