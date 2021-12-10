One of our favorite beauty products is undoubtedly facial masks, not only because we provide that extra hydration, luminosity or cleaning depending on the type of mask, but we also give ourselves a moment while we let the mask do its thing. Magic.

And now that we are already thinking about the Christmas holidays, we really want to have perfect skin and with these masks we will make it absolutely resplendent.





–Apivita pumpkin cleansing & detox face mask, a perfect mask to renew the skin, since it performs a gentle exfoliation with pumpkin enzymes and essential oils of lemon and ginger, so that the skin is free of impurities and more luminous. In addition, hyaluronic acid and shea butter keep the skin hydrated. Price 10.07 euros.

Apivita Pumpkin Face Mask





–Filorga Oxygen-Glow Mask, an express mask that is designed to oxygenate the skin and restore the luminosity of dull skin. It has detox action so it eliminates impurities and leaves the skin fresh, soft and smooth with a youthful appearance. Price 29.95 euros.





–Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Mask, the perfect mask to wear at night and reduce skin fatigue and congestion. Its formula prevents dehydration since it has hyaluronic acid and helps to recover the hydrolipidic mantle that is the protective barrier of all healthy skin. Price 20.90 euros.

Hydro Boost Night Mask 50 ml Neutrogena





–Caudalie Vinosource-Hydra Hydrating Mask, mask that nourishes and refreshes the skin. It is like a perfect hydration bath for dehydrated skin, making the skin soft, without roughness and more flexible. On the other hand, its formula helps soothe the most sensitive skin. Price 26.45 euros.

Caudalie Vinosource-Hydra Hydrating Mask





–Tolerance Extreme Avène Mask, one of the most used masks for sensitive and intolerant skin as it intensely hydrates and soothes the face in the most delicate way. Its texture is dense, creamy and very hydrating; and it only has the essential ingredients to avoid any allergies. Price 24.90 euros.

Tolerance Extreme Mask 50 ml Avène





–Garnier Moisture Bomb Lavender Hydrating Cloth Face Mask, a tissue with lavender so it has a relaxing and calming action. Its aqueous base is enriched with hyaluronic acid and lavender essential oil to achieve deep hydration while decongesting and calming fatigue. Price 3.45 euros.

Garnier Moisture Bomb Lavender Hydrating Cloth Face Mask





–Kiehl’s Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, This mask is very nutritious, since its main ingredient is avocado. Provides extra nutrition to the skin with a buttery texture, and makes the skin feel soft, supple and deeply hydrated. Price 34.45 euros.

Kiehl’s Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask 100ml





–La Roche Posay Hydraphase Intense Rehydrating MaskFor a resulting comforting, softening and calming sensation, this mask is perfect, which also pampers the most delicate skins. It contains hyaluronic acid, and leaves the skin intensely hydrated. Price 17.36 euros.

La Roche Posay Hydraphase Intense Rehydrating Mask





–Mask Instant reviving mask Re-Boost Masque Défatigant Éclair My ClarinsThis mask is designed for tired and fatigued skin, which after use reduces the signs of fatigue, achieving a fresh, rested and much more luminous skin. Price 23 euros.

Instant reviving mask Re-Boost Masque Défatigant Éclair 50 ml My Clarins

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photo | @etam