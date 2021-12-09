The handbags They are a healthy obsession (except for our bank account) that we share hundreds of thousands of women in the world: that if one to go out to party, that if another to take to the office, that if this for looks more casual … Come on, we always find an “excuse” to buy a new one.

To keep our account away from the red numbers better take advantage of the sales to renew or buy a new bag. And today we have found a selection of bags reduced by 50% of Michael kors that It has stolen our hearts for its design, for its color and for its price:

Shoulder bags





Although the salmon color may remind us more of summer we can also wear it in winter, especially for looks party thanks to its details and golden chain. 295 euros 147 euros.





This very original model, with a print patchwork in leather combined with the brand’s logo, is a version of the SoHo model. 450 euros 225 euros.





This bag is a version of the classic model SoHo of the brand, a canvas model with leather trim and gold studs all over with which to give a modern but elegant look to our looks. 375 euros 187 euros.

Two-tone bag with studs





East bag in bottle green It seems to us a most elegant option, a very good alternative to black in our looks more holidays that we can also take daily. 425 euros 212 euros.

Green padded shoulder bag





This other model is also ideal for those looking to risk and get out of the classic colors, a version of the model SoHo with in quilted leather with silver studs. 550 euros 275 euros.

Shoulder bags





If we seek a larger model for everyday wear, the model Sienna It is big enough to carry all of our things. And this garnet is very autumnal for us. 295 euros 147 euros.





East Rayne satchel in camel It seems to us a classic and delicate option to wear with our looks office or newspaper. 395 euros 197 euros.





The woven finish of this bag seems to us the most, which added the fact that the beige color is a must the whole year results in a win win. 395 euros 197 euros.





And finally we have this model in red, a original, daring and different bet for our day to day. 425 euros 212 euros.





