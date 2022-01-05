To this day we know that one of the best strategies to try to prevent COVID infections is the crossed ventilation. It is true that each time they are making it more complicated for us and that with the current incidence any precaution is little, but having the windows permanently open at home and / or at the office it is unpleasant, especially now that the thermometer has returned to winter temperatures.

The carbon dioxide meters They allow us to have a fairly approximate idea of ​​how clean the air we breathe is indoors (also outdoors, but indoors is what interests us in this case). So we can control the closing and opening of windows based on the CO value two that we observe on the monitor. Between 700 and 800 ppm, as a maximum, we should act with the appropriate measures to renew the air of the room in question. Keep in mind that if there is little wind outside, the level of carbon dioxide will be very difficult to lower naturally once it has risen, it is best to always keep it at low levels.

Today the carbon dioxide meter has become a highly demanded device and there are many more options on the market to buy it than a year ago, so we have taken a look at Amazon to show you some of them with different prices and designs. . Starting with this air quality detector that measures CO two And it has a strap to make it portable and that costs 58.89 euros.





Elikliv Air Quality Detector, Portable TVOC HCHO CO2 Meter with 3.5 Inch Screen and Indoor and Outdoor Temperature and Humidity Sensor

The meter in the photo on these lines has the advantage of allowing us monitor carbon dioxide data Depending on the time and downloading them to the computer, their price is 148 euros. In the comments I see that some people have had problems with the battery or the calibration, in my case this is the meter that I have had for several months and I have not had any problems with it.





Dioxcare PDF, CO2 Meter, High precision NDIR Sensor with sending PDF Data to Computer, CO2 Detector, Temperature and Humidity 【New Improved 3000mAh Battery】

This other air quality measurement monitor in black it costs 169 euros and is among the best sellers on Amazon. Like most models, in addition to carbon dioxide, it measures other magnitudes including temperature and the percentage of humidity in the environment.





Huma-i Advanced portable air quality monitor indoor and outdoor measurements of co2, voc, suspended particles (pm 2.5 and pm 10) temperature and humidity HI-150 black

For large spaces, especially workplaces, a model like this one with a big screen in which to see the values ​​still from quite a distance, in this case of 38×28 cm, with a price of 192 euros.





Professional wall mounted Co2 meter with large screen 38x28cm for hotels and businesses – Carbon dioxide, temperature and humidity detector. With European Co2 sensor

Netatmo also offers a quality control system in the environment that includes measurement of CO levels two and it costs 102 euros. The one that is associated with a mobile app may have pros and cons. Personally, for carbon dioxide I prefer that the values ​​appear on the screen of the device itself so that all the people who share a room can see them whenever they want in real time, but control through the mobile can have other advantages.





Netatmo NHC-EC – Quality control of your home environment, indoor air, temperature, humidity, sound and CO2, Rose Gold, 4.5 x 4.5 x 15.5 cm

There’s others much cheaper models and that can also give good results. For 39.34 euros, the one in the image on these lines measures carbon dioxide, temperature and humidity with 24-hour monitoring and an audible alarm.





shifengzhou 3 In1 Certified Co2 Meter, Carbon Temperature And Humidity Outdoor Meter, Air Quality Monitor Co2 Detector with Sound Alarm, 400-5000 PPM / 24h Real Time Monitoring

And this other design that also measures carbon dioxide levels in air it costs only 29.99 euros.





Zwbfu CO2 Air Detector Carbon Dioxide Detector Agricultural Production Greenhouse CO2 Monitor White

The best sellers on Amazon are intermediate prices like this one for 83.99 euros, with similar characteristics to the previous ones and with a somewhat more original design.





CO2 Meter, CURCONSA 3-in-1 CO2 Detector, with Room Temperature and Humidity of 400-5000 ppm, 2400 mAh Rechargeable Lithium Battery, Suitable for Bedroom, Office, Car

It is also among the best sellers this air quality analyzer digital with multifunction monitor, including CO reading two for 69 euros.





InnJoo Co2 Meter – CO2 Detector – Digital Portable Air Quality Analyzer – CO2 – PM2.5 – Temperature, Humidity, Multifunctional Monitor, infrared -NDIR- Indoor and Outdoor

We must be careful when choosing, not to be confused with other devices that appear similar but do not measure CO. two in particular, but air quality in general. It is the case of this monitor air quality from Technoline of 42.72 euros, which, although it allows us to get an idea of ​​the quality of the air we breathe, does not allow us to quantify the amount of carbon dioxide exactly.





Technoline WL1020 WL1020-Air Quality Monitor, Silver and White

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Decoesfera | Four ways to definitely combat humidity problems at home