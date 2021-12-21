Toksport WRT has earned its own right to be the rival to beat in the WRC2 class. The German team has been the great dominator of the silver category of the World Rally Championship from the hand of an Andreas Mikkelsen who has ended up winning the title. In addition, the training has also counted among its ranks with the young and promising Marquito Bulacia, one of the drivers who has made the most progress throughout the season. With everything and if these arguments were not enough, Nikolay Gryazin will also race one of Toksport WRT’s Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo in the 2022 season. The Russian’s aim is to claim the long-awaited WRC second-category title after leaving several glimpses of his speed this year.

In fact, Nikolay Gryazin made it onto the WRC2 podium at the Arctic Rally after finishing third. Subsequently, he was fourth in Portugal after retiring in Croatia. In the second half of the season, the Russian pilot took the podium in Belgium -second- and Greece – third-. However, Gryazin has not been in the fight at any time for the title or for the partial victories, not so much for his usual moments of light and shadow as for the ‘technical lack of definition’ of his program in 2021. In fact, Nikolay started the season at the controls of a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 managed by the Movisport team, but has also raced a Ford Fiesta Rally2 by M-Sport in Greece and with Skoda Fabia Rally2 at Monza, a unit also managed by Movisport.

Toyota aims for fifth Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 in WRC 2022 Read news

Despite being a rival of Toksport WRT during 2021, Nikolay Gryazin’s addiction to the German team’s driver roster is the icing on the cake facing a 2022 season in which the training wants to revalidate the drivers’ title and win the team crown. A winding that has narrowly escaped him this year, being the title for the Movisport team with which Gryazin has competed for much of the year. With everything, both parties already look to the future, as the Russian pilot himself has expressed through his social media accounts: «Just a week before Christmas it’s time to reveal our program for the 2022 season. We are joining the Toksport WRT team next year to compete in the WRC2 category. with a Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo. We are going deep into the next challenge.