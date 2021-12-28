One more day we have we have the NFT on everyone’s lips. Games based on this format are taking center stage in current video game design, with designers such as Peter Molyneux (former director of Lionhead and Fable) or Ubisoft having jumped on the bandwagon. Now it is Square-Enix who makes eyes to this new business model.

Nier’s producer is interested in video games with NFTs, as he recently commented in an interview with Famitsu. Yosuke Saito, who has produced the recently successful Nier series, claims to be drawn to new technologies and how to incorporate them into his video games, which leads him to want to do something NFT-related in the future.

However, Saito has also added that for now he has enough things to announce, so any approach to the NFTs will have to happen after that. We hope that among those pending announcements you can find a new installment of NieR.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… went on sale last April and is available for Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC.