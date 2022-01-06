Actor Nicolas Cage has a unique vision of the world and he shows it every time he offers an interview.

It will be released very soon The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent where Nicolas Cage plays himself when a fan of his (Pedro Pascal) invites you to a party for money. Now in a recent interview he has wanted to compare acting to getting into a ring and facing an opponent in a fight.

«I would say that there is no real style of acting. It is almost like a mixed martial art. It can be whatever you want it to be. You can combine, you can create your Jeet Kune Do with performance. Don’t get caught up in one style. Don’t get caught up in naturalism and be open to your dreams. Your imagination is your most important tool and there are ways to increase your imagination, healthy ways to increase your imagination, so that you are not necessarily doing, you are being. Dreams Dreams are important.

He also revealed that he tried to be a part of The Godfather: Part III (1990).

Francis Ford Coppola, mythical director of the saga The Godfather, is the uncle of Nicolas Cage and that’s why he wanted me to sign him for the third installment of the trilogy.

I really think it should be in your movie, man. I really think it’s a good idea for you to hire me. I think I could play this role ». He told him at the time Nicolas Cage to Francis Ford Coppolto.

The actor refers to the character of Vincent Corleone, the illegitimate son of Sonny corleone from James caan and what ended up interpreting Andy Garcia.

“I just see myself more as James Caan’s son, and he plays Sonny’s son. He doesn’t play Michael’s son. He’s Sonny’s son. I feel a little more James Caan. It just wasn’t going to happen. No, it won’t happen. So that was a movie that they wouldn’t let me in and that I really wanted to be in. ” Confessed Nicolas Cage.