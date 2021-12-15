The non-profit association,NGO Bitcoin Chile, is collecting donations in cryptocurrencies to help the victims of the municipality of Castro Chiloé in the South American country due to the fire that occurred in the community.

Through the official site for the charitable campaign, it was announced that the initiative seeks to benefit the 140 affected families in the Chilean town.

NGO Bitcoin Chile pointed out that it hopes to raise the funds in BTC via the Lightning Network to lower transaction costs.

The association through a campaign called “Levantemos Castro”, seeks to raise 50 million USD to be able to assist families affected by the forest fire, making deliveries of essential kits.

The forest fire that began last Thursday in the commune of Castro Chiloé, forced the competent entities to carry out their prompt evacuation due to the proximity of the incident with populated sectors.

As a result of this fire, the municipality of Castro indicates that To date, 139 Basic Emergency Cards (FIBE) have been made, keeping 391 people affected, 1 sheltered in the Municipal Sports Center and 200 pets gathered in the municipal center.

Volunteers from the foundation are still in the affected area to carry out a land registry survey and have to give more exact figures of those affected by the forest fire that the municipality of Castro suffered.

The contributions received will be delivered in full in Chilean pesos to a bank account set up by the municipality of Castro to help those affected by the incident.

