The FIFA 22 season is progressing inexorably, and we’ve already reached the Team of the Week 8 (TOTW 8), a new opportunity for EA to get upgraded versions of the best performing players in the last 7 days. Heart attack matches have been experienced in all competitions, and the developer has taken note of those who have managed to lead their team to victory.
There is good news for almost everyone, and that is that in this week’s team there are good players for everyone. Whatever league you have chosen, you will find many quality players with whom to improve your squad (as long as you have enough coins or luck in the packs).
FIFA 22 Team of the Week 8 (TOTW 8)
The big winner this week is, without a doubt Neymar, which has a very interesting version with completely absurd rhythm and dribbling values. Two other players that stand out are Goretzka and Cancelo, of the Bundesliga and the Premier, respectively.
Player
Position
Team
Half
Card
Yann Sommer
BY
Borussia Mönchengladbach
86
|
Ciprian TataRuSanu
BY
Milan
81
|
Kurt zouma
Dfc
West Ham United
84
|
Ben white
Dfc
Arsenal
81
|
Joao Cancelo
LI
Manchester City
87
|
Marcos Acuña
LI
Seville
86
|
Ryuta Koike
LD
Yokohama F
76
|
Jonathan Clauss
CAD
Lens Club
84
|
Mathias normann
DCM
Norwich city
81
|
Sergi darder
MC
Spanish
82
|
Leon Goretzka
MC
Bayern Munich
88
|
Luis Alberto
MC
Latium
86
|
Harry wilson
MD
Fulham
81
|
Neymar Jr
EI
PSG
92
|
Everton Sousa
EI
Benfica
83
|
Christopher Nkunku
DC
Leipzig
86
|
Iago Aspas
DC
Celta Vigo
86
|
Julian Alvarez
DC
River plate
84
|
Christian stuani
DC
Girona
81
|
Michkael Biron
DC
Nancy lorraine
76
|
Victor Davila
DC
Club Leon
76
|
Moses Mawa
DC
Kristiansund
74
|
Remember this TOTW It can be obtained from 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on November 10 until 7:00 p.m. on November 17, so you have a week to open packs and get these improved versions.
