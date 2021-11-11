The FIFA 22 season is progressing inexorably, and we’ve already reached the Team of the Week 8 (TOTW 8), a new opportunity for EA to get upgraded versions of the best performing players in the last 7 days. Heart attack matches have been experienced in all competitions, and the developer has taken note of those who have managed to lead their team to victory.

There is good news for almost everyone, and that is that in this week’s team there are good players for everyone. Whatever league you have chosen, you will find many quality players with whom to improve your squad (as long as you have enough coins or luck in the packs).

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 8 (TOTW 8)

Team of the Week 8 TOTW

The big winner this week is, without a doubt Neymar, which has a very interesting version with completely absurd rhythm and dribbling values. Two other players that stand out are Goretzka and Cancelo, of the Bundesliga and the Premier, respectively.

Player

Position

Team

Half

Card

Yann Sommer

BY

Borussia Mönchengladbach

86

 TOTW 8 FIFA 22 Team of the Week

Ciprian TataRuSanu

BY

Milan

81

 Ciprian

Kurt zouma

Dfc

West Ham United

84

 Zouma

Ben white

Dfc

Arsenal

81

 White TOTW 8 team of the week fifa 22

Joao Cancelo

LI

Manchester City

87

 I cancel

Marcos Acuña

LI

Seville

86

 Acuña Team of the week 8 TOTW Fifa 22

Ryuta Koike

LD

Yokohama F

76

 Koike

Jonathan Clauss

CAD

Lens Club

84

 Clauss

Mathias normann

DCM

Norwich city

81

 Normann

Sergi darder

MC

Spanish

82

 Sergi Darder FIFA 22 Team of the Week 8 TOTW

Leon Goretzka

MC

Bayern Munich

88

 Goretzka

Luis Alberto

MC

Latium

86

 Luis Alberto

Harry wilson

MD

Fulham

81

 Wilson

Neymar Jr

EI

PSG

92

 Neymar TOTW 8 FIFA 22 Team of the Week

Everton Sousa

EI

Benfica

83

 Sousa

Christopher Nkunku

DC

Leipzig

86

 Nkunku TOTW 8 team of the week fifa 22

Iago Aspas

DC

Celta Vigo

86

 Iago Aspas

Julian Alvarez

DC

River plate

84

 Álvarez TOTW 8 FIFA 22 Team of the Week

Christian stuani

DC

Girona

81

 Stuani

Michkael Biron

DC

Nancy lorraine

76

 Biron

Victor Davila

DC

Club Leon

76

 Victor Davila

Moses Mawa

DC

Kristiansund

74

 Moses Mawa
Remember this TOTW It can be obtained from 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on November 10 until 7:00 p.m. on November 17, so you have a week to open packs and get these improved versions.

