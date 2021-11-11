The FIFA 22 season is progressing inexorably, and we’ve already reached the Team of the Week 8 (TOTW 8), a new opportunity for EA to get upgraded versions of the best performing players in the last 7 days. Heart attack matches have been experienced in all competitions, and the developer has taken note of those who have managed to lead their team to victory.

There is good news for almost everyone, and that is that in this week’s team there are good players for everyone. Whatever league you have chosen, you will find many quality players with whom to improve your squad (as long as you have enough coins or luck in the packs).

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 8 (TOTW 8)





The big winner this week is, without a doubt Neymar, which has a very interesting version with completely absurd rhythm and dribbling values. Two other players that stand out are Goretzka and Cancelo, of the Bundesliga and the Premier, respectively.

Player Position Team Half Card Yann Sommer BY Borussia Mönchengladbach 86

Ciprian TataRuSanu BY Milan 81

Kurt zouma Dfc West Ham United 84

Ben white Dfc Arsenal 81

Joao Cancelo LI Manchester City 87

Marcos Acuña LI Seville 86

Ryuta Koike LD Yokohama F 76

Jonathan Clauss CAD Lens Club 84

Mathias normann DCM Norwich city 81

Sergi darder MC Spanish 82

Leon Goretzka MC Bayern Munich 88

Luis Alberto MC Latium 86

Harry wilson MD Fulham 81

Neymar Jr EI PSG 92

Everton Sousa EI Benfica 83

Christopher Nkunku DC Leipzig 86

Iago Aspas DC Celta Vigo 86

Julian Alvarez DC River plate 84

Christian stuani DC Girona 81

Michkael Biron DC Nancy lorraine 76

Victor Davila DC Club Leon 76

Moses Mawa DC Kristiansund 74

Remember this TOTW It can be obtained from 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on November 10 until 7:00 p.m. on November 17, so you have a week to open packs and get these improved versions.

