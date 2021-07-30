It seems that the barrage of delays in launch dates does not come to an end, after the surprise of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the well-known journalist and leaker Jeff Grubb, who usually advances numerous information from the sector, informs now on his Giant Bomb Show the possible delay of Horizon Forbidden West until 2022, which could be offered in a hypothetical State of Play to be held in September. However, even Grubb himself says he is not 100% sure of the information, so doubts are still sown.

Whether there is a delay or not, we assume that the decision will be made based on offering the best possible experience on both PS5 and PS4. In his day, the director of the game, Mathijs de Jonge, said: «When we started with the concept of this game, we had so many great ideas that they ended up being included, to the point where we don’t really think about hardware limitations or anything, we just wanted to design a truly unique and enjoyable gamer experience. An amazing adventure». Now, we will have to wait if not thinking about the limitations of a console ends up having consequences, although two months ago it was promised to be in the final stage of development …

Aloy is back

After a spectacular first installment, Horizon Forbidden West will once again have Aloy on an adventure through the dangerous and fantastic lands of the forbidden west, where you will have to face new and mysterious threats while exploring remote wastelands. The game promises to have bigger and more imposing machinesas well as incredible tribes.

<br>

Know more: Horizon Forbidden West confirms 60fps mode on PS5, new skills, climbing and more



The game’s story begins when raging storms and unstoppable desolation wreak havoc on what remains of humanity, a few scattered tribes, while fearsome new machines prowl its borders. Life on Earth faces a new extinction and no one knows why, so Aloy will embark to find a solution to this new threat to restore order and balance in the world.