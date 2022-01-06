The newly sworn-in mayor of New York, Eric Adams, He is already using his influence to speak publicly about buying the recent Bitcoin crash.

In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Thursday, Adams He said who had yet to receive his first salary as mayor of New York City, but reiterated his goal of turning the city into a hub for Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies. When co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin pointed out that the price of the crypto asset has “dropped” – down to $ 43,000 early Thursday – the mayor of New York appeared unfazed.

“Sometimes the best time to buy is when things go down, so when they go up again, you made a good profit.” Adams said. “We have to use Blockchain technology, Bitcoin, from all other forms of technology. I want New York City to be the center of that technology.”

“Sometimes the best time to buy is when things go down,” says @NYCMayor on #bitcoin. “I’m going to take my first three paychecks in #bitcoin. I haven’t received my first check yet. ” pic.twitter.com/dqGkVYxOKg – Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) January 6, 2022

Adams, who has been in office for five days after winning the election last November, replaces Bill de Blasio as mayor of New York. During his campaign, Adams pledged to turn New York City into a tech epicenter that will be “the center of cybersecurity, the center of autonomous vehicles, drones, the center of bitcoins.” Adams surpassed cryptocurrency businessman Andrew Yang to become the Democratic Party candidate.

As part of your efforts to promote cryptocurrencies and Blockchain technology –or perhaps inspired by a friendly feud with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez– Adams announced after the election that he planned to take his first three salaries in BTC. Assuming the mayor of New York accepts a base salary of USD 258,750, his monthly checks would be approximately USD 21,562 each, a total of 1.51 BTC at a price of USD 42,948.

New York State is often the center of media attention related to regulation and law enforcement for cryptocurrency companies in the United States. The New York attorney general’s office was responsible for the resolution of the case against Bitfinex and Tether, which in February agreed to pay $ 18.5 million in damages, and ordered Coinseed to cease operations after the firm allegedly defrauded the investors more than a million dollars.

