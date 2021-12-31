The last month of the year is more than the perfect dates to live together, celebrate and celebrate with friends and family, it is during this month that the closing is announced, the end of the dates on a calendar and a count is made of everything that is left behind; However, it is also here when you begin to think about the future, when the world takes a breather and recharges energy in the company of your loved ones, to start new experiences within a year sold, it is here when the resolutions of the year Again they take center stage in the conversation.

Although the New Year’s resolutions are in general a trend that sets the pace of life at the beginning of each year, they are not always carried out, this due to multiple factors such as time, non-organization, own indecision or the economy However, it has been scientifically proven that these start of the year goals, if they can be met, is so we mention how you can do to have an incredible start to the year.

The actions will define the rhythm of the new year, one of the best strategies to carry out the goals of the beginning of the year is to define the “what to do” contrary to the typical “stop doing”, this according to data provided by the University of Stockholm For its part, Harvard Business Review comments that one of the most common errors for which these purposes are not met is because the goals are not measurable, realistic and therefore achievable.

In order to start the New Year’s resolutions, it is necessary to take into account some fundamental factors, since it will be these that will define their success or failure. The best way to start is to raise the situation in small actions to take, which allow you to have small victories that accumulated will be a great achievement.

Within the aforementioned study, it is revealed that at least 58.9 percent of the people who focused their resolutions for the year on small actions obtained a positive result, while 47.1 percent of the respondents who raised their resolutions to stop doing something had positive results.

Within the study it is announced that at least 66 thousand participants were surveyed, during the month of December, to which a constant follow-up was generated, with the intention of measuring results, these were divided into groups, to which , they were given a different level of support.

