Xiaomi does not stop surprising us with new and interesting products for the home. This time he has done it with the Xiaomi Wireless Electric Mop, an electric mop that will effortlessly leave the floor of your home gleaming.

Simulating a cleaning by hand, this new mop is able to remove any dirt stain and also does it effortlessly by having a high speed turning system in combination with a high frequency vibration.

Xiaomi Wireless Electric Mop, features and price

In detail, the new Xiaomi Wireless Electric Mop is presented under the crodfunding modality with a traditional format to which two rotating discs covered with a high-density mop have been added.

These discs are capable of rotating at high speed, incorporating in turn a high frequency vibration with which it is achieved get an effortless deep clean. Also, being covered by a three capable mop greater absorption is achieved so as not to leave residues.

At the same time, this mop is combined with an automatic bucket that allows you to remove dirt from the discs and in turn moisten your mops with clean water. In this way, a much faster and more efficient cleaning is achieved.

As far as autonomy is concerned, this new Xiaomi Wireless Electric Mop has a battery of 2,200mAh capable of offering a long enough duration of use to clean any medium-sized home several times.

Its price, 299 yuan, about 41.5 euros To the change. Of course, for now it is only sold on Youpin so for its purchase outside of China we will have to wait for platforms like AliExpress to put it on sale.