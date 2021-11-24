Some time ago we had the opportunity to know that Xiaomi’s Soundbar 3.1 would land on the global market. However, it has not been until now that it has been confirmed that this powerful sound bar will finally arrive in Spain.

Thanks to a face-to-face event in which the Xiaomi Mundo colleagues have been able to participate, we know all their details, price and availability of this new product from the firm. And is that This Soundbar 3.1 will arrive in our country at an official price of 279 euros during the next December.

Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1

XIAOMI SOUNDBAR 3.1 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 86 x 11.5 x 6 cm (Soundbar) 21 x 29.7 x 37 cm (Subwoofer) 7.85 kg AUDIO 3x full-range speaker 3x Tweeter 1x 6.5 “Woofer TOTAL POWER 430 W SOUND TECHNOLOGIES 3.1 channels Dolby Audio DTS Virtual: X Sound CONNECTIVITY Wireless subwoofer Bluetooth 5.0 1x HDMI input 1x HDMI output 1x Optical input 1x Coaxial input 1x USB NFC OTHERS OLED Dot-matrix display HDMI cable included Bluetooth remote control Five AI sound modes PRICE 279 euros

Great power and performance in a familiar design





It is the first time that the manufacturer enters the soundbar sector globally. The truth is that it could be a great complement to your televisions, since, especially in its mid-range, the standard built-in sound system has room for improvement.

On the Soundbar 3.1 we found an OLED Dot-matrix panel with which we can interact for its configuration, offering a simple and functional design. In addition, it has a large number of connections, including HDMI, optical and coaxial input, and USB.

Another of its highlights has to do with the incorporation of an NFC chip, which will facilitate the connection to other devices. This is a great addition to accompany the product specifications, where the inclusion of three full-range speakers, three Tweeters, and a 6.5-inch wireless woofer are appreciated. All this offers a power of up to 430 W.

The sound bar is also compatible with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X Sound, also having up to five reproduction modes and artificial intelligence to adapt the sound according to the conditions in which we use it. Along with all this, it is worth mentioning that the Soundbar 3.1 includes a Bluetooth remote, very similar to that of your televisions.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1 will hit stores next December. The manufacturer has not confirmed its exact release date, so we will have to wait for more details about it.

This sound bar can be found at a price of 279 euros in Spain. However, during the first days after its launch, we can get it at a special price of 249 euros.

More information | Xiaomi