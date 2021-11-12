Xiaomi has launched its new Xiaomi Notebook Pro 14, a processor made entirely of aluminum, which beyond offering a very premium finish, adds internal characteristics that make it an option with a great quality / price ratio.

In if it is the Xiaomi Notebook pro 14 Ryzen Edition, a laptop equipped with processors AMD Ryzen 5 and AMD Ryzen 7, and an inch screen 2.5K resolution that will undoubtedly have a great reception in the market.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition, features and price

In detail, the new Xiaomi Notebook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition has a 14-inch screen capable of 2.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Also, this one has really narrow bezels and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Inside this we find a variant equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, a six-core processor and another more expensive option equipped with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800H. All of this is combined with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal PCI SSD storage.

Beyond this we find ourselves before a laptop characterized by having a 56Wh battery and 100W fast charge (charges to 50% in just 37 minutes), a 720p camera, WiFi 6 and a thickness of just 15.6mm combined with a weight of 1.5 kilograms.

As far as price is concerned, the In detail, the new Xiaomi Notebook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition part of the 5,299 yuan, about 724 euros on the model equipped with the Ryzen 5 and 5,799 yuan, about 793 euros for the version with the AMD Ryzen 7.