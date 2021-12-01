Xiaomi has presented its new Xiaomi Mijia T301 (Xiaomi Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T301), an electric toothbrush with a great quality / price ratio, that integrates a sonic motor capable of offering a deep cleaning.

Weighing just 109 grams, the new Xiaomi Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T301 becomes one of the best options for those looking for a simple but effective electric toothbrush with its cleaning.

Xiaomi Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T301, features and price

In detail, the new Xiaomi Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T301 has the same minimalist design of its previous generation, incorporating IPX8 certification so that we can use it in the shower or clean it thoroughly after use.

Inside we find a powerful engine capable of reaching the 31,000 revolutions per minute, thus offering a 360º sonic cleaning, that is to say, capable of reaching practically any corner of our mouth.

Among functions we find a total of three modes: normal, deep cleaning and sensitive mode. The latter, guaranteeing a good cleaning, is so soft that it will not harm the most sensitive gums. As for battery, we are facing an electric toothbrush capable of offering an autonomy of 50 days of use.

The Xiaomi Mijia Sonic Electric Toothbrush T301 is already on sale in China for 139 yuan, about 19 euros To the change. A very tempting price for an electric toothbrush of this type, which we will probably end up seeing in the Global market.