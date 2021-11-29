New World with a 25 percent discount is Amazon's offer

New World is the game most commented of the last weeks and with which Amazon wants to take off in the video game industry. It’s about a Open world MMORPG, where players can form groups of 5 members to join factions, carry out missions and fight together. In short, it is a great game to enjoy for many hours with friends and now it is a unbeatable price on Black Friday from Amazon. You can get New World for 29.99 euros right now and explore now her fantasy world.

<br>

Yet we are celebrating Black Friday and finalizing Christmas shopping. So now is a good time to try the Amazon MMO that had a meteoric start on all major PC platforms. Now the New World standard edition is available on Amazon for 29.99 euros, 25 percent less of its usual price. Also, if you have a Prime subscription, you will receive bundles of exclusive content for your character. What more could you want?

New World, the fashionable MMO

New World started very strong in platforms like Steam, where it had more than 900,000 recurring users. The developers are still working to improve some aspects controversial game like missions. So New World receives continuous updates that will allow you to fully enjoy the adventure. This means that it is a expanding game You will receive content periodically to maintain your player base.

<br>

Normally the game is priced at € 39.99. Therefore, you can take advantage of Amazon offer to get New World for 29.99 euros and start a new story with lots of action. Create a character from scratch and customize both its look and alignment with one of available factions. From there you have complete freedom to explore the world, do missions and interact with the environment as you like.