New world record for Apple, the company would found the club of the 3 trillion dollars

Apple is about to mark a new historical milestone, by becoming the world’s first $ 3 trillion company listed on the stock market; We will tell you how he is doing it.

Just over a year after exceeding $ 2 trillion in value, Apple prepares to exceed market value of more than 3 trillion dollars, and with it, to be the first company to be listed on the stock market with that value.

What Apple has done to be able to exceed 3 billion dollars

Despite the reduction in the production chain of iPhone and iPad due to the shortage of chips and components in the world, Manzana is about to break a new all-time record as the founder of the $ 3 trillion corporate club.

The market value of Apple first crossed the 1 trillion threshold in August 2018 and surpassed 2 trillion in August 2020. It is worth mentioning that, currently, Microsoft worth about $ 2.6 trillion and Alphabet, the owner of Google around 2 billion. And even outside this club they are Amazon, with a value of 1.7 trillion dollars, and Tesla, with a value of 1 trillion dollars.

The actions of Manzana have risen more than 35% in 2021, apparently due to the growing demand for iPhone 13 and other previous models, as well as the subscription services offered: Apple Music, Apple TV +, iCloud and of course from the App Store.

In the last quarter, which ended in September, Apple sales increased almost 30% with a profit of 83 billion dollars.

This Monday, December 14, the shares of Manzana are up about 1% on trades around $ 181.75 and you only need to hit $ 182.85 for that Manzana exceed the 3 trillion mark. So, in a very short time, Apple will be the company that founded the club of the 3 trillion dollars in the world.