The problems around New World have reached a point where Amazon prefers not to leave them for later, with the consequent discomfort of the players, and has decided to tackle them as soon as possible. The new update of this MMO leaves a few cool improvements and the arrival of Public Kingdom.

This great new patch from New World, which we do not know the size of, arrives today and will be available from 8:00 p.m. CEST (Spanish peninsular time). “Between our internal testing and player feedback, we hope to detect and resolve all serious issues before they hit live servers,” the patch notes read.

The Public Kingdom will be activated, a test server which will be available in the players library on Steam.

which will be available in the players library on Steam. New Legendary Weapon Quest: “ The Gauntlet of the Void “It is a mixture of support and DPS , so we are facing a weapon that will delight those players who use magical weapons.

“It is a mixture of and , so we are facing a weapon that will delight those players who use magical weapons. New threats. The Varegos of the Night they will begin to invade the world and establish war camps on the beaches of First Light and the Monarch Cliffs. They have also captured a fort in Everfall.

they will begin to invade the world and establish war camps on the beaches of First Light and the Monarch Cliffs. They have also captured a fort in Everfall. Along with the arrival of Los Varegos de la Noche appear new enemies from a range of level between 16 and 20 .

from a range of . Abigail Rose missions . New quests have been made available through Abigail Rose in the West Nightfall fields.

. New quests have been made available through Abigail Rose in the West Nightfall fields. PvP missions. Have been added three new types of faction missions. Almost all PvP missions now reset upon death instead of being completely lost.

Regarding the test server, Amazon Games has shared that players who access the test server will be able to instantly level up all the characters created to access all the improvements. Nevertheless, there will only be one test server available for the USA and another for Central Europe.

Its size is very limited and can contain many problems as it is a testing area for future updates. When the trial period ends and these enhancements reach New World, the test server will restart automatically, starting a new stage of testing.