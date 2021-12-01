New video look at Elden Ring!

There are still a few more months until the arrival of Elden Ring, However, the community is already very excited about the new FromSoftware. Every week we’ve been getting little previews in the form of images or videos, and the most recent one does a great job of showing us just how vast this world will be.

As always, the advance in question came through the account of Twitter of the game and here you can see it:

Many roads lay open to those who search for the Elden Ring, and not all are paths of value.#ELDENRING pic.twitter.com/C4ZPPNxJqA – ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) November 30, 2021

Elden ring will debut on February 25 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles.

Editor’s note: The idea of ​​having an open world definitely worried me, but I think we can rest easy knowing that FromSoftware is behind the project. After all, its own authors would not do anything that was not beneficial to the final product.

Via: ComicBook