A new trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands debuted a few moments ago during The Game Awards 2021, and we already have a better idea of ​​the kind of story we can expect from this crazy title. Not everything will be chaos and destruction, because it seems that the game will also have a strong narrative element and you can see it here.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be available next March 25, 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC.

Via: The Game Awards