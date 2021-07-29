The Oaxaca Health Services treats a suspected case of mucormycosis, identified as black fungus, in the region of the Papaloapan Basin.

ABOUT THE PATIENT

According to information from Excelsior, the patient is isolated and awaiting results. While the tissue samples are being analyzed in the agency’s state laboratory.

The institution reported that this case of mucormycosis joins two other similar ones. Considered “opportunistic pathologies that have been related to the current coronavirus covid-19 pandemic”.

What about the other cases of black fungus?

He added that the first two patients received medical attention at the Hospital Regional de Alta Especialidad de Oaxaca (HRAEO). This between May and June, both with a history of diabetes mellitus. The first died and the second (a woman) is in a recovery period.

The state Secretary of Health explained that mucormycosis is a rare disease. Which it usually affects patients with alterations in their immune system. That is, with a deficit of defenses, mainly associated with uncontrolled conditions. In people with underlying conditions, such as diabetes or in treatment with high doses of corticosteroids or other immunosuppressants.

SYMPTOMS AND CAUSES

The infection causes pain, fever, cough and leads to destruction and necrosis (death) of tissues. It is described as a “black fungus” because it causes infected tissues to turn dark in color.

Therefore, the health sector agency urged the medical community to face suspected cases of covid-19, before establishing any treatment. The history, risk factors and health status of each patient should be evaluated. To avoid prescribing medications that may have adverse effects during the evolution of the pathology.

You have to be aware …

In the same way, the population recommended take precautions and be vigilant of any alteration that occurs in the body. This, to go to receive medical attention and not wait until the situation for any illness is serious.

How to identify BLACK FUNGUS?

As experts say, there are many factors that recovered COVID patients need to be careful about. Especially in the first 6 weeks.

Suffering from dental problems should be treated with extreme caution. While the Black Fungus infection has the potential to become dangerous if it passes through the brain and important facial muscles. According to who, preliminary ways it might spread is from the jawbone to the mouth when inhaling.

Apparently everything is in dental hygiene

Therefore, dental hygiene assessment is not just an early marker. It could also be something that can save a patient from such dreaded complications or even death.

So you can identify it

Teeth that move

Having movable teeth can mean that a patient suffers from a displacement or dislocation of a tooth beyond the gingival area. Tooth loosening can occur due to multiple reasons, including injuries and infections. However, if any type of dislocation is observed after a COVID infection. It could mean a bone exposure (and consequent black fungus attack) that can cause problems.

Discoloration of the tongue and oral tissues.

Gum abscess

Tooth abscesses and gum infections could also be early markers of mucormycosis. It is most often characterized by raised white bumps. The accumulation of pus or painful gums, when the gums tend to separate from the teeth and cause problems.

Another important way to recognize this particular dental health symptom is pain. The pain caused by any form of tooth abscess can be sharp and severe. Gum abscess can also cause swelling and a bad taste in the mouth in some people.

