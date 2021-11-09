In the end the rumors were true and Microsoft has presented a new component of the Surface family. The Surface Laptop SE linked to the education market and priced very aggressively to compete with Google Chromebooks. Let’s see what this new device offers.

Surface Laptop SE, an education laptop with Windows 11 SE

The goal Microsoft had set for itself with Surface Laptop SE was to offer something affordable for the K-8 educational market. There are already solutions from other manufacturers, but they did not have their own bet with Windows 11 SE. Of course OEMs including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Dynabook, Fujitsu, HP, Lenovo and other manufacturers will also launch their PCs with Windows 11 SE. Microsoft workers have indicated that they expect most of these devices to be available for order through educational channels later this year or early 2022.

Surface Laptop SE, codenamed “They lived”, is a device with a plastic housing with an 11.6-inch screen, a 720-pixel front camera and accessible screws on the bottom for easy service. Surface Laptop SE uses the same keyboard and trackpad as the Surface Laptop Go.

The Surface Laptop SE features an Intel Celeron processor (N4020 or 4120), 4GB or 8GB of memory, and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. It has a USB-A and USB-C port, as well as a cylinder-type power connector. The Redmond giant has indicated that it should have 16 hours of autonomy with one use “typical” although then it should be around 10 hours. Unlike most recent Surface PCs, the SE Laptop has a 16: 9 ratio, instead of 3: 2. Microsoft ups the ante and This Surface Laptop SE will cost $ 250 at launch.

Technical specifications

Dimensions 283.70mm x 193.05mm x 17.85mm Screen Size: 11.6 ”TFT Liquid Crystal Display Module

Resolution: 1366 x 768 (135 PPI)

Ratio: 16: 9 Memory 4GB or 8GB DDR4 Processor Intel ® Celeron ® N4020

Celeron N4020 Intel® Celeron® N4120 Security TPM 2.0 chip software Windows 11 SE

Microsoft 365 for Education Sensors 1 x Hall-effect Sensor What is in the box Surface Laptop SE

Power supply

Fast guide

Security and warranty documents Weight 1,112.4 g

As much as it is said, the great competition from Microsoft is Google with its Chromebook since they access all markets, just like Microsoft. In the past it has already tried to stop the competition with equipment with the Surface Go in 2018. The problem with the Go is that its price was not affordable since it starts with a high price to which we must then add the accessories. Another of his bets was Windows 10X, that operating system that he abandoned before his arrival on the market.