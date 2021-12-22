Update 12: 02h: the stock has been exhausted, which has lasted almost an hour. We hope you have been able to get your unit.

Getting a next-generation console seems like the impossible challenge this Christmas, but by keeping an eye on the stores, you can get your unit. Xbox Series X / S and PS5 resist strongly to show up, but today it is Amazon’s turn to launch new units.

Here you have the list of available packs, some with a special controller or even with a game with which to release the console:

In these last waves the consistency of the stock has been very high, so it is likely that you will not run out of the console if you want to buy it. In addition, you can always buy separately the months you want of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to access the entire catalog.

We are always on the lookout for stores that offer units of the consoles in advance. If you want to be aware of where to get Xbox Series X / S, you can refer to our buying guide, just like with PS5.