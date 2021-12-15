The latest rumors have revealed a number of key specs for the new realme GT 2 Pro, although fast charging may be disappointing for many.

The leaks of the new devices of 2022 have only just begun. And, is that, these last weeks are usually populated by rumors about the devices that await us throughout the next year. In fact, it is what usually happens at this time.

Just a few days ago we knew several news regarding this area, the first was that the new Samsung terminals would have a quite different design in terms of the camera module. And, is that, the Galaxy S22 family would arrive with three members and with cameras housed differently.

This design difference would be much more noticeable in the supposed Samsung Galaxy S22 Note, all the leaks suggest that the Ultra model would disappear in favor of a terminal with the surname of the Samsung phone compatible with the S-Pen. In the supposed real images you can see this in the best possible way.

Now it is the turn of a realme device, specifically the future realme GT 2 Pro. This terminal would arrive with a design very similar to the Google Nexus 6P. The element that would make them similar would be the camera module in a horizontal position and reminiscent of a viewfinder.

The latest rumors talk about the specifications of the device and, being a realme high-end terminal, it is expected to have high-level features. What was believed to have was a charging speed of 125 W, but the reality has been different and everything indicates that it would stay at 65 W.

The processor in charge of giving life to this device would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 along with 12 GB of RAM, a 6.8-inch screen with WQHD resolution and an OLED panel type. In the section of the camera the main and the secondary one would be 50 megapixels, while the third lens would stay at 8 megapixels.

The camera intended for selfies would be 32 megapixels and, finally, the battery is expected to have a capacity of 5,000 mAh. These are the specifications that have been leaked today, we will have to wait for the official launch by realme to know the full data.